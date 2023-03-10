Tame Impala Take Flight on New Song ‘Wings of Time’ From ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Soundtrack

Tame Impala continue to grace soundtracks with new music as the band has dropped “Wings of Time” for the upcoming fantasy flick Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

“Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock,” Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker said in a statement.

“I recruited my good friend [former Tame Impala member and current Pond frontman] Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most. We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

Since the release of 2020’s The Slow Rush, Tame Impala have used the big screen to release new songs, including the Diana Ross collaboration “Turn Up the Sunshine” for Minions: Rise of Gru and a remix of Elvis Presley’s “Edge of Reality” for Elvis; Tame Impala also appear on the Gorillaz’ recently released Cracker Island.

However, the arrival of "Wings of Time" was tempered by the news that Parker recently fractured his hip after aggravating a preexisting injury while running a half-marathon, requiring surgery, as the singer posted on Instagram:

“Fractured my hip. Tried to run a half marathon on what turned out to be an existing stress fracture. Whoops. Made it to within 1km of the finish line. That’s life I guess,” Parker wrote, adding that the band’s upcoming gigs — which begin tonight in Mexico City and continue through the remainder of March — are still a go.

“All shows in Mexico and South America going ahead as planned I’m not quitting on you guys.”