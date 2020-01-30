Tame Impala Soundtrack Many, Many Weddings in ‘Lost in Yesterday’ Video

Kevin Parker and his backing band for Tame Impala perform at a rose-tinted wedding reception in the new video for “Lost in Yesterday.”

Directed by the duo Terri Timely (Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey), the clip shows the same wedding reception played over and over again with more extravagant details each time around, culminating in the characters rebelling against a false memory.

Tame Impala will release their new LP, The Slow Rush, on February 14th, and will embark on a North American tour in support of the LP with Perfume Genius . (Clairo and MGMT will open for the band instead on select dates.) The tour runs March 9th through August 7th, and includes a headlining set at this year’s Governors Ball in New York this June.

The band previously released three singles from The Slow Rush: “Borderline,” “It Might Be Time,” and “Posthumous Forgiveness.” Their last album was 2015’s Currents.