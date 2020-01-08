 Hear Tame Impala Reflect on Time on New Single 'Lost In Yesterday' - Rolling Stone
Hear Tame Impala Reflect on Time on New Single ‘Lost In Yesterday’

The song comes off the band’s upcoming album The Slow Rush

Tame Impala has released a new single, “Lost In Yesterday.” The disco-tinged song sees Kevin Parker considering the effect of time on memories as he sings, “Now even though that was a time I hated from day one/ Eventually terrible memories turn into great ones.”

“Lost In Yesterday” is the fourth song to emerge from Tame Impala’s forthcoming album The Slow Rush, out February 14th via Interscope. The group has previously shared “Posthumous Forgiveness,” “It Might Be Time” and “Borderline.” The Slow Rush was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia. The album’s 12 tracks were recorded, produced and mixed by Parker.

Tame Impala will tour North America this spring alongside Perfume Genius in support of the new album. The trek kicks off March 9th at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and concludes August 7th at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. The group will also headline Bonnaroo in June, sharing the bill with Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend and Tool. Tickets — including general admission, VIP and Platinum options — go on sale Thursday, January 9th at noon ET via the Bonnaroo website.

