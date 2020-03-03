Tame Impala Get ‘Lost in Yesterday’ on ‘Kimmel’

Tame Impala served as the guides for a heady nostalgia trip with their performance of “Lost in Yesterday” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday.

The Australian psych-rock outfit delivered a pristine rendition of the Slow Rush track, which is anchored by a thick bassline and crisp, clever drumming, while a flurry of synths mingles with frontman Kevin Parker’s soft voice. “And you’re gonna have to let it go someday,” Parker sings, “You’ve been digging it up like Groundhog Day/ Cause it might’ve been something, don’t say/Cause it has to be lost in yesterday.”

Tame Impala also shared a bonus clip from their Kimmel appearance boasting a performance of the deep house and disco-tinged track, “Breathe Deeper.”

Tame Impala released The Slow Rush last month, marking the band’s first LP since 2015’s Currents. The group has a handful of West Coast dates scheduled this month, but a full North American tour in support of The Slow Rush will kick off May 29th in Chicago.