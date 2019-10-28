 Hear Tame Impala’s ‘It Might Be Time’ From New Album ‘The Slow Rush’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 'The Grudge' Will Never Die: Watch New Trailer for Latest Remake Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Tame Impala’s ‘It Might Be Time’ From Upcoming Album ‘The Slow Rush’

Kevin Parker’s fourth studio LP arrives on Valentine’s Day

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tame Impala, the music project from Kevin Parker, have announced their fourth studio album, The Slow Rush. The LP is due out on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, and will include their previously released single “Borderline,” as well as a new song that dropped today, called “It Might Be Time.” (“Patience,” another track the band released earlier this year, is not currently listed on The Slow Rush‘s Apple Music track list.)

“It Might Be Time” combines Parker’s signature spaced-out sounds with a propulsive drumbeat, plunking piano line and screeching, siren-like guitar riff. As the name suggests, the song’s lyrics deal with aging and the inevitable passing of time: “It might be time to face it/It ain’t as fun as it used to be, no/You’re going under/You ain’t as young as you used to be.”

The Slow Rush will feature 12 tracks recorded in Los Angeles and in Parker’s hometown of Fremantle, Australia. In May, Parker elaborated on the album’s stylistic themes to Rolling Stone: “The way I’ve dabbled in influences in the past? I’ve been unafraid to go there all the way this time. To challenge what Tame Impala is in terms of how wide it can go…I’ve been embracing my love of weird Seventies stadium rock – like, epic Meat Loaf stuff.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.