Hear Tame Impala’s ‘It Might Be Time’ From Upcoming Album ‘The Slow Rush’

Tame Impala, the music project from Kevin Parker, have announced their fourth studio album, The Slow Rush. The LP is due out on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, and will include their previously released single “Borderline,” as well as a new song that dropped today, called “It Might Be Time.” (“Patience,” another track the band released earlier this year, is not currently listed on The Slow Rush‘s Apple Music track list.)

“It Might Be Time” combines Parker’s signature spaced-out sounds with a propulsive drumbeat, plunking piano line and screeching, siren-like guitar riff. As the name suggests, the song’s lyrics deal with aging and the inevitable passing of time: “It might be time to face it/It ain’t as fun as it used to be, no/You’re going under/You ain’t as young as you used to be.”

The Slow Rush will feature 12 tracks recorded in Los Angeles and in Parker’s hometown of Fremantle, Australia. In May, Parker elaborated on the album’s stylistic themes to Rolling Stone: “The way I’ve dabbled in influences in the past? I’ve been unafraid to go there all the way this time. To challenge what Tame Impala is in terms of how wide it can go…I’ve been embracing my love of weird Seventies stadium rock – like, epic Meat Loaf stuff.”