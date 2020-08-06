Tame Impala Share Psychedelic ‘Is It True’ Lyric Video

Tame Impala have released an official music video for “Is It True,” a track off of their latest album The Slow Rush.

The lyric visual shows Kevin Parker dancing and singing in a psychedelic environment, reminiscent of old VHS tape glitches and effects — a similar look and feel to the visuals in Tame Impala’s live sets.

“Is It True” is the sixth single from The Slow Rush, following “Borderline,” “It Might Be Time,” “Posthumous Forgiveness,” “Lost in Yesterday” and “Breathe Deeply.” The album, released this past February, became Tame Impala’s second Number One in their native country of Australia, and their previous album Currents recently achieved RIAA-certified Platinum status in the U.S., with more than 2.5 million copies sold internationally.

Parker recently dropped a remixed version of The Slow Rush — titled The Slow Rush in an Imaginary Place — for the quarantine era. “I made something for all you isolators out there,” he tweeted. “Headphones required for full immersive effect. See you in there.”

Parker has also shared a remix of 070 Shake’s “Guilty Conscience,” and he recently collaborated with Mike Skinner on the Streets track, “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better.” He contributed production to the Weeknd’s latest album After Hours alongside Oneohtrix Point Never.