 Tame Impala Clones Himself for 'Is It True' Performance on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'Rolling Stone' Is Going Live With Ryan Bingham and YETI Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Tame Impala Clones Himself for ‘Is It True’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

Kevin Parker performs three parts to The Slow Rush track simultaneously in quarantine

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

With late-night performers stuck in quarantine, artists have had to get a little creative with their at-home setups.

Last month on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Haim gave their rendition of “I Know Alone” a little pizazz by adding a laser light show to their bedrooms. And, on Monday night, also on Colbert, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala cloned himself for a performance of “Is It True,” from his latest album The Slow Rush.

Really, all Parker did was film himself performing three separate parts to the song, but the combination of the three-way split-screen and different colored lights made for a more dynamic performance than your typical quarantine livestream. The fact that he also wore different outfits for each video further gave off the impression that it was a trio of Parkers playing for the Late Show audience.

Tame Impala released The Slow Rush in February, and since then have dropped an entirely remixed version of the album, The Slow Rush in an Imaginary Place, tailored to sound like it’s playing in another room. Parker also collaborated with the Streets on the track “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” marking the U.K. rap project’s first new single in nine years.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Stephen Colbert, Tame Impala

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.