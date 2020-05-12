Tame Impala Clones Himself for ‘Is It True’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

With late-night performers stuck in quarantine, artists have had to get a little creative with their at-home setups.

Last month on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Haim gave their rendition of “I Know Alone” a little pizazz by adding a laser light show to their bedrooms. And, on Monday night, also on Colbert, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala cloned himself for a performance of “Is It True,” from his latest album The Slow Rush.

Really, all Parker did was film himself performing three separate parts to the song, but the combination of the three-way split-screen and different colored lights made for a more dynamic performance than your typical quarantine livestream. The fact that he also wore different outfits for each video further gave off the impression that it was a trio of Parkers playing for the Late Show audience.

Tame Impala released The Slow Rush in February, and since then have dropped an entirely remixed version of the album, The Slow Rush in an Imaginary Place, tailored to sound like it’s playing in another room. Parker also collaborated with the Streets on the track “Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better,” marking the U.K. rap project’s first new single in nine years.