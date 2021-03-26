 Tame Impala Chronicle 'InnerSpeaker Memories' in New Short Film - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Tame Impala Chronicle 'InnerSpeaker Memories' in New Short Film

The doc showcases the making of the band’s 2010 album

Reporter

In honor of the 10th anniversary of 2010’s InnerSpeaker Memories, Tame Impala has released a short film documenting the making of the seminal album. The footage was captured during the recording of the album at Australia’s Wave House Studio by Matt Sav.

In the 15-minute film, the footage showcases band frontman Kevin Parker creating and producing the album, as well as listening to DJ Shadow’s Endtroducing in the car. It’s an interesting glimpse back at the making of Tame Impala’s formative album, which helped propel the group into the spotlight.

Tame Impala has also released a deluxe, four-LP reissue of InnerSpeaker, out March 26. The boxed set includes new mixes of several album tracks, an unheard song, sketches, a 40-page booklet and more. The band’s last album, The Slow Rush, dropped in early 2020.

While the pandemic has put Tame Impala’s touring plans on hold, the band will headline Outside Lands this fall. The festival recently announced a move to Halloween weekend and will also feature performances by Lizzo and the Strokes.

 

Tame Impala

Rolling Stone
© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

