 Tame Impala Release 'Imaginary Place' Remix of Album 'The Slow Rush'
Tame Impala Release ‘Imaginary Place’ Remix of New Album ‘The Slow Rush’

The entire album has been reimagined for self-quarantine

Tame Impala has shared a remixed version of their recent album, The Slow Rush. Titled The Slow Rush in an Imaginary Place, the new edition has been edited to sound like it’s being played from another room.

“I made something for all you isolators out there,” Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker wrote on Twitter. “I call it The Slow Rush In An Imaginary Place. Headphones required for full immersive effect. See you in there.”

Tame Impala released The Slow Rush in February, marking the band’s first LP since 2015’s Currents. The album includes singles  “Posthumous Forgiveness,” “It Might Be Time,” “Lost In Yesterday” and “Borderline.” It was recorded between Los Angeles and Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia. The album’s 12 tracks were recorded, produced and mixed by Parker.

The band was scheduled to tour this spring and summer alongside Perfume Genius, and were on the bill for the now-rescheduled Bonnaroo in June. The group’s U.S. tour dates in May, June, July and August are currently still happening, and they have rescheduled a few spring shows for 2020. The band’s April Australian tour is postponed until December.

