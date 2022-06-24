Hear Tame Impala Remix Elvis Presley’s ‘Edge of Reality’

Tame Impala have dropped a psych-rock reimagining of Elvis Presley’s 1970 track “Edge of Reality,” which features vocals from the group’s frontman Kevin Parker. The song appears on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s new film, Elvis.

Elvis (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) features numerous contributions from contemporary artists, including the previously-released Kacey Musgraves’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” Doja Cat’s “Vegas”, and Eminem and CeeLo Green’s “The King and I.” Jack White, Swae Lee, Diplo, Stevie Nicks, Chris Isaak, and Yola also have songs on the soundtrack alongside the film’s star Austin Butler.

Elvis is in theaters now. It stars Butler, who previously appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Manson Family devotee Tex Watson, alongside Tom Hanks playing Elvis’ notorious manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film also stars Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Olivia DeJonge.

Speaking ahead of the debut of the film’s trailer in February, Luhrmann told press that the biopic was a “canvas” to explore the nature of U.S. society at the time of Elvis’ rise.

“In this modern era, the life of Elvis Presley could not be a better canvas on which to explore America in the Fifties, Sixties, Seventies,” he said. “It was 42 years, but that’s three great lives put into one. What’s extraordinary about it is that life is culturally at the center of the Fifties, socially the Sixties, and actually the Seventies.”