Tame Impala Release Insect-Filled Animated Video for ‘Breathe Deeper’

Tame Impala dropped an animated music video for “Breathe Deeper,” starring a CGI dragonfly. The track is taken from Tame Impala’s latest album The Slow Rush.

Like many visuals from the project fronted by Kevin Parker, “Breathe Deeper” has a psychedelic bent to it. We watch the dragonfly have what looks like a transcendental experience in a cave. Later, it sings to us, and we get to fly through the air from its point of view. Other fantastical sights, oscillations, and creatures join the fray. Does it make any logical sense? Not at all, but it sure looks cool.

Tame Impala released The Slow Rush back in February. It follows their 2015 album Currents. In place of a live tour, the group has managed to put together several great live performances on late-night shows, including “Is It True” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and “Borderline” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Tame Impala also performed a set as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk at Home series, playing a trio of recent songs from the past two years.

In October, Parker participated in a John Lennon tribute livestream on what would have been the Beatle’s 80th birthday, performing a cover of “Jealous Guy.”