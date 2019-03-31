Watch Tame Impala Debut New Song ‘Borderline’ on ‘SNL’

Ahead of headlining Coachella, Tame Impala made their Saturday Night Live debut as the musical guest during the Sandra Oh-hosted episode.

The indie-rock band led by Kevin Parker opened their set with the trippy disco track “Patience,” their first single since 2015’s “The Less I Know the Better.” During the performance of the Song You Need to Know, Parker shook a maraca as the group blistered through the song under bursts of kaleidoscopic lights.

Tame Impala later returned to the SNL stage to debut the groovy new single “Borderline.” Parker sang the cut through by way of a breezy call and response.

The group is expected to follow-up its 2015 album Currents with a record this year, though nothing has been officially announced. Tame Impala’s new music follows Parker’s collaboration with Theophilus London last year for their joint project “Theo Impala.”

In addition to Tame Impala’s Coachella dates, the band will also be performing a handful of U.S. and European tour dates.