See Tame Impala, A$AP Rocky Perform ‘Sundress’ At Coachella

During their weekend two Coachella headlining set, Tame Impala brought out A$AP Rocky to perform two songs. The Australian psych-rock group backed the rapper while he ran through the verses of “Sundress,” a song that samples the group’s 2011 track “Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?”

Together they also played a rendition of “LSD” from A$AP’s 2015 album At.Long.Last.A$AP.

Recently Tame Impala shared two new singles “Patience” and “Borderline,” both of which the band performed on Saturday Night Live in March. Following their Coachella performance, the group will head out on tour during May, June and August and is slated to headline a variety of festivals, including Shaky Knees Festival, Boston Calling, Primavera Festival, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza.

While nothing has been officially announced, Tame Impala are expected to release a follow-up to their 2015 album Currents later this year. Despite the wait, frontman Kevin Parker has juggled a range of projects the past few years, remixing Miguel’s “Waves” on his 2016 EP Rogue Waves and working with Lady Gaga on her 2016 album Joanne. Parker was enlisted to collaborate on the record’s lead single “Perfect Illusion” with Gaga, Mark Ronson and BloodPop. In 2018, Parker released a joint project with Theophilus London titled “Theo Impala” and appeared alongside John Mayer, backing Travis Scott during his SNL performance.