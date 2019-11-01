Tame Impala Map Spring 2020 Tour With Clairo and MGMT

Tame Impala have announced the first set of North American tour dates in support of the band’s upcoming fourth LP, The Slow Rush, out Valentine’s Day via Interscope.

The brief leg will kick off on March 9th, 2020 at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena. The band will make stops at the Forum in Los Angeles on March 10th and San Francisco’s Chase Center on March 13th before wrapping up at Mexico City at Foro Sol. The shows will be supported by rising pop star Clairo and MGMT will play with the band in Mexico City.

Tame Impala recently concluded a North American summer tour earlier this month, which ended with a pair of shows at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on October 7th and 8th.

The Slow Rush follows 2015’s Currents; so far, three singles have been released — “It Might Be Time,” “Borderline” and “Patience.” According to Parker, he embraced Seventies rock while making the record, including “epic Meat Loaf stuff.”

Tame Impala Tour Dates

March 9 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

March 10 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

March 13 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

March 19 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol