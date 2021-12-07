 Tame Impala Schedules 2022 North American Headlining Tour - Rolling Stone
Tame Impala Announce 2022 Headlining Tour, Drop ‘No Choice’

The Slow Rush deluxe box set will be available starting Feb. 18, while tickets for the tour go on sale Dec. 10

Tame Impala will embark on a headlining tour of North America next spring in continued support of The Slow Rush. The tour features a few scattered festival dates, but runs officially from March 7 when it kicks off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to March 23 when it wraps in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tickets for the March 2022 arena shows go on sale on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour features stops in Toronto, Brooklyn, Boston, Hampton, Asheville, and more.

The tour announcement arrives with a new song, “No Choice”. The previously unreleased track was pulled from the forthcoming The Slow Rush deluxe box set, arriving Feb. 18 via Interscope. The set includes B-sides, like “The Boat I Row,” and remixes of the Grammy-nominated 2020 album, including the pre-album single “Patience” in its original and remixed form, and remixes of The Slow Rush.

“Being a personality onstage, that’s something I’ve been growing into,” Kevin Parker told Rolling Stone in 2019. “Saying fuck it and being that person who can rile up the audience. That’s someone I never saw myself as.”

Tame Impala 2022 Tour Dates

February 27 – Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park) @ Tempe, AZ
March 3-6 – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove) @ Okeechobee, FL
March 7 – Petersen Events Center @ Pittsburgh, PA
March 9 – Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON
March 10 – Place Bell @ Montreal, QC
March 12 – Mohegan Sun @ Uncasville, CT
March 14 – Barclays Center @ Brooklyn, NY
March 16 – TD Garden @ Boston, MA
March 18 – Hampton Coliseum @ Hampton, VA
March 19 – Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA
March 21 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena @ Asheville, NC
March 22 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena @ Asheville, NC
March 23 – Bridgestone Arena @ Nashville, TN
March 25 – Buku Music + Art Project @ New Orleans, LA
May 22 – Hangout Music Festival @ Gulf Shores, AL

