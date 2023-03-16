fbpixel
Sing Into My Mouth

Bust Out the Big Suit: Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ Returning to Theaters in 2023

Classic 1984 concert film's soundtrack will also be released in its complete form for the first time in August
talking heads stop making sense reissue soundtrack
Talking Heads A24

Talking Heads’ classic 1984 concert film Stop Making SenseNumber Four on Rolling Stone’s List of the Best Music Documentaries — will return to theaters later this year with a new 4K restoration courtesy of A24.

To celebrate the film’s big-screen revival, David Byrne participated in a clever promo where the singer drops by a neighborhood dry cleaner to reclaim his trademark oversized suit seen in the Jonathan Demme-directed film. Byrne then bikes the suit home, puts it back on, and tries his best to recapture his “Girlfriend Is Better” dance moves nearly 40 years later.

“There was a band. There was a concert,” the Talking Heads said in a statement. “This must be the movie!” No release date has yet been announced.

In addition to the film’s restoration and rerelease, Stop Making Sense’s 1984 soundtrack will be reissued in unabridged, 2-LP form for the first time on August 18. 

The original single-disc soundtrack, released in 1984, only featured nine highlights from the documentary, while a 1999 CD reissue featured all 16 of the songs seen in the film. Along with those 16 songs, the 40th-anniversary vinyl edition tacks on two more performances — “Cities” and “Big Business”/”I Zimbra” — that were otherwise only currently available as bonus features on the preexisting Stop Making Sense DVDs.

The new edition, available to preorder now, also features a 28-page booklet complete with a reproduction of the original booklet from the 1984 limited edition pressing, additional pages with never-before-seen photos, and new notes on the film written by all four band members: Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison, and Chris Frantz.

Stop Making Sense 40th Anniversary Edition Track List

1.    Psycho Killer 
2.    Heaven 
3.    Thank You for Sending Me an Angel 
4.    Found a Job 
5.    Slippery People 
6.    Cities * 
7.    Burning Down the House 
8.    Life During Wartime 
9.    Making Flippy Floppy 
10.    Swamp 
11.    What a Day That Was 
12.    This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody) 
13.    Once in a Lifetime 
14.    Big Business/I Zimbra * 
15.    Genius of Love 
16.    Girlfriend is Better 
17.    Take Me to the River 
18.    Crosseyed and Painless 

*previously unreleased

