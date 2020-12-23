 Talking Heads, Selena to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards - Rolling Stone
Talking Heads, Selena, Salt-N-Pepa to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Lionel Hampton also recipients of Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards

CIRCA 1980: Singer David Byrne of the art rock band "Talking Hands" plays electric guitar as he performs onstage in circa 1980. (Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

David Byrne / Selena

From left: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Arlene Richie/Media Sources/Media Sources/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Talking Heads, Selena, Salt-N-Pepa and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five are among the artists who will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 63rd annual Grammys on January 31st, 2021.

The Recording Academy announced their Special Merit Awards honorees Tuesday, with opera singer Marilyn Horne and jazz drummer Lionel Hampton also receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards, while Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, recording engineer Ed Cherney and jazz artist Benny Golson named Trustee Awards nominees.

“As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honorees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognize the influence they’ve had in the music community regardless of genre,” Harvey Mason Jr., interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement.

“As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community. In a year where music has helped keep us together, I look forward to honoring this iconic group of music creators.”

The Recording Academy said of the honors, “The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording, while the Trustees Award honors such contributions in areas other than performance.”

Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, more details about the Lifetime Achievement Award presentation will be announced at a later date.

