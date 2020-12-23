Talking Heads, Selena, Salt-N-Pepa to Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

Talking Heads, Selena, Salt-N-Pepa and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five are among the artists who will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 63rd annual Grammys on January 31st, 2021.

The Recording Academy announced their Special Merit Awards honorees Tuesday, with opera singer Marilyn Horne and jazz drummer Lionel Hampton also receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards, while Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, recording engineer Ed Cherney and jazz artist Benny Golson named Trustee Awards nominees.

“As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honorees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognize the influence they’ve had in the music community regardless of genre,” Harvey Mason Jr., interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement.

“As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community. In a year where music has helped keep us together, I look forward to honoring this iconic group of music creators.”

THANK YOU TO THE GRAMMYS https://t.co/4A8QWqldYe — Grandmaster Flash (@DJFlash4eva) December 23, 2020

The Recording Academy said of the honors, “The Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording, while the Trustees Award honors such contributions in areas other than performance.”

Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, more details about the Lifetime Achievement Award presentation will be announced at a later date.