‘Talk – Action = Zero’ Compilation to Benefit Black Activists

Bank Robber Music and Rough Trade Publishing have announced Talk – Action = Zero, a compilation album in honor of black victims of police brutality. The compilation will be released Friday, June 5th on Bandcamp, on the same day that the platform will be waiving all of its revenue shares to directly benefit artists and labels.

All proceeds from Talk – Action = Zero will go toward the Black Visions Collective, a Minnesota-based organization that aims to develop black leadership and community in the state. Unreleased music from Phantogram, Jesse Malin, Jay Watts, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Bartees Strange, Lonemoon, Rogue Wave, and Crashing Hotels — as well as contributions from Nick Andre, Worriers, Lateef the Truth Speaker, Sulene, Superchunk, and Damon & Naomi — will be featured on the compilation.

“We as a small company have always been committed to our artist community, but it would be a disservice to not recognize that the music we love and the roster of artists we represent are influenced by Black culture,” Emily Roman of Bank Robber Music stated. “The artist and the Black community are in the midst of changing times. We wanted to use our platform to amplify the two communities that allow us to do what we love every day in this industry. We are extremely grateful for all the artists we work with who quickly mobilized to be a part of this benefit compilation. We are here for our artists, and we stand with Black Lives Matter. This is the time to dive in, dig deep and take action.”

Talk – Action = Zero was compiled as a response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade and countless others at the hands of police. Nationwide protests against police violence and racism in the wake of these deaths are ongoing. In addition to its monthly first Friday revenue waives as a response to COVID-19, Bandcamp will also be waiving all shares on June 19th (Juneteenth) this year and in subsequent years, donating all of its proceeds from that day to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.