Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’

Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed.

Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news.

“This broke my heart 💔Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post.

Ja Rule took to Twitter to share his condolences, writing: “Rip Takeoff… this shit has to STOP… sending love to friends and family.” Houston rapper Lecrae wrote more extensively, saying: “No hot takes. No profound thoughts. Just sad that another rapper, son, brother, and friend has been killed. God be with all those who feel the loss. #TakeOff #MIGOS.”

Ugly God, who tapped Takeoff for the 2019 collaboration “Hold Up,” tweeted at length about the rapper’s influence on hip-hop, writing that Migos as a whole “changed the whole cadence of rap when they came out.” He added: “Rip Takeoff. This man has been staying out the way, keeping it minimal, and minding his own business since the beginning. If that’s not enough to be left alone, then idk.”

More tweets poured in from Bow Wow, City Girls’ Yung Miami, Lloyd Banks, Keri Hilson, Rae Sremmurd, and Mike WiLL Made It. “Condolences to Takeoff’s Family,” DJ Premier added. “This is beyond sad to be killed in a senseless situation with so much success.”

Rapper Desiigner, whose 2016 rise coincided with that of Migos, openly wept on an Instagram Live stream following the news of Takeoff’s death. “Why do we do this? Why do we fucking do this?” he asked through tears. “I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done.”

The comment section beneath Takeoff’s last Instagram post – a reel sharing the music video for his and Quaov’s latest single “Messy” – was also flooded with notes and remembrances, as well as shocked disbelief from fans, friends, and fellow musicians alike.

“You the realest dawg I’d give anything to have you back,” Rich the Kid commented. A scroll through the tens of thousands of comments yields familiar names, including Lil Pump, Three 6 Mafia, Julia Fox, Kida the Great, and more. “Bro you was so laid back gang you didn’t deserve none of that bro,” rapper Almighty Jay wrote. “I just talked to you bro. That shit hurt.”

Teyana Taylor shared a photo of Takeoff wearing merch from her 2018 album K.T.S.E., writing: “Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee I don’t want to believe this lil bro please.”

Added Don Toliver: “RIP Take. I respect you for being you. Showing love when you didn’t have to. Standing on business. Sick this happened in my home town. Prayers to the guys [and] the whole family.”

The Atlanta Hawks shared a tribute for Takeoff, as well. “We are heartbroken over the passing of Takeoff, a passionate Hawks fan and pillar of Atlanta culture,” a post on the team’s official Twitter account read. “Sending our love to his family, friends, and all who are mourning his loss today.”

Fellow Atlanta native Bernice King, CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, mourned Takeoff on Twitter, writing: “Takeoff, I mourn that such frivolous violence has ended your life. My heart goes out to Takeoff’s family and to all who are devastated by his death. We have a lot of work to do in transforming the culture of violence into a culture of community awareness and care.”

Other musicians are sharing their condolences alongside a request that people refrain from sharing the footage captured at the crime scene where Takeoff was killed. “Delete all footage and people talkin about it so it doesn’t exist,” Wiz Khalifa wrote. Lauren Jauregui emphasized the message in her own series of tweets, writing: “I wish this could go without saying but please do not watch or circulate that video.. we’re all so desensitized to death and it’s so fucking sad.”

Takeoff was with Quavo at the time of his death, though his counterpart was not harmed in the shooting. The duo released their newest album, Only Built For Infinity Links, in early October as Unc and Phew. Apart from a slate of solo releases, most of Takeoff’s discography was created alongside Quavo and Offset as Migos.

The group emerged in 2011 with the debut mixtape Jung Season before making waves with their first proper hit, “Versace,” in 2013. By 2016, Migos were dominating as the biggest rap group in the world on the success of their Lil Uzi Vert-assisted smash “Bad and Boujee.”

Despite his massive success with Migos, Takeoff was known for his quiet public demeanor, often staying to himself. In 2018, Offset told Rolling Stone: “He is outspoken with the people he fuck with, he love, but he quiet to everyone else.”

Damn takeoff 💔💔💔 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) November 1, 2022