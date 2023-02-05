Mick Fleetwood Enlists Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt to Honor ‘Songbird’ Christine McVie at 2023 Grammys

Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, and Mick Fleetwood joined forces to pay tribute to Christine McVie during the In Memoriam segment of the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The performance began with Kacey Musgraves, who sang a shattering cover of Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (Lynn died in October at 90). Quavo then took the stage, joined by Maverick City Music, to honor his nephew Takeoff, who died in November at the age of 28 after being shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

And to bring the In Memoriam segment to a close, Mick Fleetwood accompanied Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt for a moving cover of ‘Songbird,’ originally written by his late Fleetwood Mac bandmember, Christine McVie #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/93bw7XpQU8 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 6, 2023

The segment continued with audio of Crosby, Stills, and Nash’s “Guinnevere,” written by David Crosby, who died last month at 81. Meanwhile, names of lost trailblazers like Coolio, Olivia Newton-John, Lisa Marie Presley, and more flashed across the screen onstage.

The segment also honored Depeche Mode’s Andrew Fletcher, Anita Pointer, the Clash’s Keith Levene, Ramsey Lewis, Gal Costa, DJ Kay Slay, Jim Seals, Irene Cara, King Crimson’s Ian MacDonald, Thom Bell, Bobby Rydell, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jerry Allison, the Rascals’ Dino Danelli, Alec John Such, Fred E. White, Tyrone Downie, Ronnie Hawkins, Hurricane G, Andrew Woolfolk, Donald “Tabby” Shaw, Sam Gooden, Jeff Cook, Lamont Dozier, Vangelis, and more.

Crow and Raitt closed the In Memoriam tributes with a gorgeous rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird,” written by McVie, who died last fall at 79. They took turns singing the Rumours classic, while Fleetwood provided percussion.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the band shared of McVie in a statement. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”