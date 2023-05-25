Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Indicted for Murder

A Texas grand jury has indicted Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff, on murder charges, KHOU reported Thursday after confirmation from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos alongside Quavo and Offset, died Nov. 1, after he was shot at a bowling alley in Houston. He was with Quavo — who was unharmed in the shooting — at the time of his death.

Clark was arrested based on reviewed video evidence of the shooting outside the bowling alley that showed he was the only person whose physical positioning aligned with the angle at which Takeoff was struck before collapsing to the ground. Clark was holding a wine bottle at the time of the incident and left it at the crime scene, which allowed authorities to match his fingerprints. After Clark was arrested on the same night of Takeoff’s killing and charged with murder, he was released on a $1 million bond in January.

An attorney representing Clark told KHOU that the indictment was not unexpected due to a “minimal standard of proof.”

“We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof,” said his lawyer. “When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses — where the standard of proof is guilt beyond reasonable doubt — we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty.” Trending Trump’s Lawyers Warn Him: Get Ready to Be Indicted by the Feds Tina Turner, Queen of Rock & Roll, Dead at 83 Georgia GOP Chair Goes Full Flat-Earth, Says Globes Are Part of a Conspiracy Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, and Even Ryan Gosling Feature on 'Barbie' Soundtrack

During a recent interview with Variety, Offset explained why he’s found it easier to cope with Takeoff’s death by shutting down.

“It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this shit is hard,” Offset shared. “That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That shit feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”