Tainy Announces New Album With ‘Black Mirror’-Esque Video Featuring Bad Bunny, Julieta Venegas

The producer Tainy, who started making beats for major reggaeton acts as a teenager, has spent the last several years shaping the genre by crafting songs for everyone from J Balvin to Shawn Mendes. Now, he’s moving from behind the scenes: He’s getting ready to share his debut album, which will premiere later this year, and he’s just offered the first preview of the project with “Lo Siento BB:/,” an unexpected collaboration that features Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas.

Some fans were surprised to see Venegas, whose indie rock helped define Latin alt-pop in the 2000s, on the track, but social media users were quick to point out that she’s not new to reggaeton and hip hop collaborations, given that she’s performed with people like Daddy Yankee and Ana Tijoux in the past. The song starts with her wistful vocals, which unfold over Tainy’s tinselly, moody synths — sounds that have quickly become part of his signature. Bad Bunny dives in with his verse just as a pared-back reggaeton beat kicks in and takes the song to mopey, delightfully emo heights. He responds to Venegas’ lyrics about starting a romance by telling her he’s too disillusioned by love. (The title translates to “I’m Sorry BB:/.”) The video, directed by Stillz, nods to Black Mirror and Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind.

Bad Bunny and Venegas are both gearing up for live shows soon: Venegas has a few tour dates planned for November, while Bad Bunny is launching his El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo tour in February after it got rescheduled due to Covid-19. Tainy, meanwhile, was just nominated for four Latin Grammys for his work on Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, the J Balvin-led song “Agua,” and the single “Dákiti.”