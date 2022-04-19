 Leonard Cohen, T. Rex, Lil Baby Docs to Screen Tribeca Film Festival - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next My Marketing Tactics for CBD Gummies: Educational Content and Enticing Social Posts
Home Music Music News

New Docs About T. Rex, Leonard Cohen, Lil Baby to Screen at Tribeca Film Festival

A long-in-the-works doc on Detroit techno will also debut

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
leonard cohen t rex marc bolan documentaries tribeca rockdocleonard cohen t rex marc bolan documentaries tribeca rockdoc

Chris Pizzello/AP; Jeffrey Mayer/Rock Negatives/MediaPunch/IPX/AP

New documentaries on T. Rex, Leonard Cohen, and Lil Baby are among the films set to screen at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, taking place June 8 through 19 in New York City.

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, was written and directed by Ethan Silverman, and will get its premiere at Tribeca. The film pairs a deep dive into Bolan’s life and career with a look at the making of the 2020 T. Rex tribute album (also titled Angelheaded Hipster), which was the final tribute compilation spearheaded by Hal Willner. The film will feature appearances from Ringo Starr, Nick Cave, and Joan Jett, as well as Gloria Jones, Bolan’s longtime partner who was driving the car when Bolan was killed in an accident. 

Related Stories

Jennifer Lopez and Her Iconic Halftime Show Are Getting the Doc Treatment
Lil Baby Flexes With Rolls-Royces, Stacks of Cash in 'Right On' and 'In A Minute' Videos

Related Stories

Tina Turner
Flashback: Tina Turner Covers Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson on Debut Solo Album
The 100 Greatest Music Videos

As for the Cohen documentary, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song, it will screen at Tribeca after premiering at the Venice Film festival last year. Directed by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine, the film examines Cohen’s life and career specifically through the lens of his renowned song, “Hallelujah” (the project was green-lit in 2014, before Cohen’s death, and the aforementioned Willner also served as the music producer). Following its screening at Tribeca, there will be a Cohen tribute concert featuring Judy Collins, Amanda Shires, Sharon Robinson, and a surprise guest.

Lil Baby will also be on hand for a special performance after the premiere of the new doc about his life, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, directed by Karam Gill. And the celebrated Icelandic band Of Monsters and Men will take the stage after the world premiere of Tíu, a new documentary by Dean Deblois, that commemorates the 10th anniversary of the band’s debut album, My Head Is an Animal.

Another film set to premiere at Tribeca this year is God Said Give ‘Em Drum Machines, a long-in-the-works project about the origins of techno in Detroit. Directed by Kristian R. Hill, the film features pioneers like Kevin Saunderson, Juan Atkins, and Derrick May. Following the screening, there will be a performance from Detroit greats Inner City and Model 500 (Atkins’ DJ moniker). 

Other music docs set to screen at Tribeca Film Fest this year include Nothing Compares, about Sinéad O’Connor; The DOC, about West Coast hip-hop great the D.O.C.; Music Pictures: New Orleans, about an array of legendary New Orleans musicians; and The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, in which May Pang shares her side of her 18-month relationship with John Lennon.

In This Article: Leonard Cohen, Lil Baby, T. Rex, Tribeca Film Festival

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.