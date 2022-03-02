Follow T-Pain on His ‘Road to Wiscansin’ Tour and Festival

T-Pain’s influence over an era of pop music is hard to overstate. From 2005 to 2011, he scored 17 Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and his innovative, Auto-Tune-fueled blend of rap and R&B laid the groundwork for artists like Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Now a revered elder statesman, the rappa-ternt-sanga is getting ready to launch his “Road to Wiscansin” tour, hitting 18 cities before landing at his inaugural “Wiscansin Festival” at the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee on June 11. A festival lineup announcement is pending.

T-Pain took one of the most memorable lyrics from his beloved 2008 single “Can’t Believe It” (“I can put you in a mansion somewhere in Wiscansin”) and truly ran with it for his spring tour. Tickets for the tour and fest will go on sale this Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, via www.wiscansin.co. That’s the homepage for the fictional Wiscansin University, where Dr. Tallahassee R. Pain serves as Dean. Originally launched in 2018, the site “offers” available courses like “The History of GIFs at 3AM,” “Accounting for Strippers,” and “The Art of Sprung,” as well as a list of distinguished alumni (T-Pain collaborators), and campus life activities.

The Road to Wiscansin Tour Dates (Venues TBD)

May 10 – San Francisco, CA

May 12 – Los Angeles, CA

May 13 – Phoenix, AZ

May 14 – Las Vegas, NV

May 15 – Las Vegas, NV

May 17 – Austin, TX

May 18 – Dallas, TX

May 20 – Gulf Shores, AL

May 21 – Atlanta, GA

May 24 – Tampa, FL

May 25 – Orlando, FL

May 27 – Charlotte, NC

May 28 – Richmond, VA

May 28 – Buffalo, NY

May 31 – New York, NY

June 2 – Philadelphia, PA

June 4 – Boston, MA

June 8 – Chicago, IL

June 11- Milwaukee, WI