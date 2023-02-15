T-Pain Promises His ‘Natural Voice’ on Covers Album Featuring Sinatra and Black Sabbath Hits

T-Pain said he’s going to deliver range with his upcoming covers album. After the musician won The Masked Singer in 2019, he decided to pursue a new project: a covers album, titled On Top of the Covers, which he’s set to release Friday.

The upcoming seven-track album — that will showcase “the power of his natural voice,” per a press release — is set to feature covers of iconic songs by the likes of Sam Cooke, Sam Smith, and Black Sabbath. He’s also set to feature NandoSTL on “That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra.

“This covers album has been years in the making. I started recording this right after I won The Masked Singer,” he said in a statement. “It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time.”

He continued, “These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

This is T-Pain’s first album release since 2020’s The Lost Remixes. Earlier this year, T-Pain joined NandosTL on “Y.O.T.Am” and released singles “Spooky Shreds,” “That’s Just Tips,” and joined Yung Gravy for “Hot Tub” last year.

T-Pain won the first season of The Masked Singer back in 2019, when he portrayed The Monster. On the show, he covered songs such as "This Is How We Do It" by Montell Jordan, "I Love Rock N Roll" by Joan Jett, and "Stay With Me" by Sam Smith, which is featured on the covers album.

To celebrate the release of the new album, T-Pain is set to perform at West Hollywood’s The Sun Rose on March 17 and 18 with a set focused on covers and will also feature some of his biggest hits.

On Top of the Covers Tracklist