Hear T.I. Slam Floyd Mayweather in New Diss Track ‘F-ck Ni–a’

Rapper calls out boxer for supporting Gucci after it released balaclava knit top that resembles blackface

T.I. has slammed Floyd Mayweather in a diss track for his support of Gucci following the clothing designer’s release of a controversial black balaclava-style knit top, which resembles blackface. While the song “Fuck Nigga” doesn’t call out the boxer by name, it doesn’t pull punches against someone who continues to support the brand in light of the growing boycott.

“Damn, it must suck to be a fuck ni–a/Old greedy ass ni–a only thinking about his self,” T.I. raps over a laidback groove, before questioning the boxer’s allegiances. “He get the fame, he get the wealth/But people are struggling, who did you help?”

Earlier in the week, TMZ spotted Mayweather shopping at Gucci. When asked about the boycott, the boxer said, “I’m not no follower, I do what the fuck I wanna do.” He later added, “We all know racism still exists, but that’s not gonna stop my drive. I’ve got friends from all walks of life and to me of course Black Lives Matter first. But my thing is this, I’m gonna tell you to go out there, live life and be happy and be positive.”

Following the backlash over its $890 knit top, Gucci apologized and has since pulled it from its physical and online stores.

T.I. is among the celebrities to have called for a boycott of Gucci after it released the balaclava. On Wednesday, 50 Cent took to Instagram where he posted a video burning a Gucci T-shirt. “I gotta get rid of all the Gucci I have a home,” the rapper wrote. “I’m not supporting their brand anymore.” Meanwhile, director Spike Lee wrote on Instagram that he wouldn’t wear Prada or Gucci “until they hire some black designers.” He added, “They don’t have a clue when it comes to racist, blackface hateful imagery.”

