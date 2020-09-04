See SZA, Ty Dolla $ign Contemplate a Relationship That ‘Hit Different’ in New Video

SZA and Ty Dolla $ign have teamed up for SZA’s new song and video for “Hit Different,” which was released on Thursday at midnight via TDE/RCA. The video is the singer’s first new music since her collaboration with Justin Timberlake on “The Other Side” from the Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) in February, and her team up with Kendrick Lamar in 2018 for the Black Panther song, “All the Stars,” was nominated for an Oscar in 2019.

In the SZA-directed visual, SZA sultrily dances with a group of other women through a car junkyard. She also sings in a field, atop a haystack and in the back of a pickup truck. Later, Ty Dolla $ign joins her in the junkyard for the Neptune-produced track.

“Hit different when I’m sitting here alone all by myself,” Ty Dolla $ign sings. “Hit different when I think you might be with somebody else.”

“All that I know is/It was inside me,” SZA silkily sings. “May recognize you/Please don’t deny me.” Towards the end, the song and video take a dreamy, reflective turn as SZA moves around a pommel horse in a barn.

The song and video come after the singer recently voiced her frustrations about her new music being delayed. While interacting with fans on Twitter, she implied that Top Dawg Entertainment and TDE head Terrence “Punch” Henderson were the cause of the delay, as Cosmopolitan reports. The fan Twitter exchange helped spawn the #FreeSZA hashtag, which trended. However, she seemed to walk back the situation the next day, writing, “Don’t nobody need to free me. Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!! Me n Punch be disagreeing…he’s never steered me wrong and I trust God’s timing. I love y’all.”

In her cover story for Rolling Stone, she said she has been working with Timbaland, Sia and Pharrell on new material. “It’s about recording every single day, with the idea and intention that you’re chipping away at this invisible thing that will eventually reveal itself,” SZA said of working on her forthcoming album.