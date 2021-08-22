 SZA Surprise Releases Three New Songs - Rolling Stone
SZA Surprise Releases Three New Songs

The ‘Ctrl’ singer shared “Joni,” “I Hate You” and “Nightbird” via Soundcloud

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: SZA onstage at the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2 at Magic Box on October 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

SZA unexpectedly shared three new tracks via Soundcloud Sunday morning.

While she described them as “random thoughts,” the songs — “Joni,” “I Hate You” and “Nightbird” — are essentially fully-formed. While “Joni” is a tenderly plucked acoustic-guitar ballad, “I Hate You” is an electro-R&B kiss-off and “Nightbird” features a downtempo melody and lyrics full of longing.



According to a tweet, SZA was inspired to share them because of her astrology reader.

In June, SZA collaborated with SAINt JHN on the love song “Just For Me,” from the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy. Prior to its release, SZA teamed up with Doja Cat for the disco-tinged single “Kiss Me More.” In December 2020, SZA shared her single “Good Days.”

SZA released her debut album Ctrl back in 2017. Nearly a year ago, the R&B singer implied in a tweet that’s since been deleted that her label Top Dawg Entertainment was holding up the release of her new album. She further went onto describe their relationship as “hostile.” TDE’s president Terrence “Punch” Henderson denied holding up the LP tweeting, “You’re 100% wrong.”

In This Article: Doja Cat, SAINt JHN, SZA

