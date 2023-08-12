SZA Teases ‘Snooze’ Video While Previewing New Song

SZA teased a behind-the-scenes clip from her upcoming “Snooze” video and previewed an unreleased track at the same time on Saturday.

In the steamy clip, SZA dances for what appears to be a robot propped in a chair. “Bts from snooze video but not snooze audio,” SZA captioned the clip on Instagram.

The clip is soundtracked by a slow jam about a guy who has gotten her attention. “Diamond boy why you so shiny? Diamond boy gon’ get behind me/Diamond boy your light’s so blinding,” she sings.

Later on Saturday, she shared another video clip with another passage of music. While it’s unclear if it is also a scene from the “Snooze” visual (and it’s also unclear when the video will officially drop), it does appear to continue the sultry vibes of the first clip, with SZA and a man in water at night. The pair embrace as the reflective song plays. “I keep pretending, everyone’s as good as me… All my exes still love me/Call me up, you want to freak,” she sings.

A standout track (and a Barack Obama favorite) from SZA’s sophomore studio album SOS that arrived in December, “Snooze” has been heating up the charts. Last month, the single reached Number One on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart; it’s her second Number One on that chart following 2022’s “I Hate U.” It also hit Number One on the Hot R&B Songs chart in July.

SZA is up has been nominated for six Moonmen at the upcoming 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which take place on Sept. 12, with multiple nods for “Kill Bill” and “Shirt.”