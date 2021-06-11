 Hear SZA, SAINt JHN Fall in Love on 'Just For Me' - Rolling Stone
Hear SZA, SAINt JHN Fall in Love on ‘Just For Me’

The song comes off the soundtrack to Space Jam: A New Legacy

SZA and SAINt JHN have teamed up for a new track, “Just For Me,” off the upcoming soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy. The smooth-talking love song follows the soundtrack’s first single “We Win” from Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby.

The soundtrack to the film, which stars LeBron James, will be released on July 9 via Republic/Warner Bros. Pictures, with the movie to follow in theaters and on HBO Max July 16th. The full details of the album, including its tracklisting, haven’t been revealed, but we know it’s set to feature songs by Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby.

The latest trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy includes clips of two of the soundtrack’s songs, Lil Uzi Vert’s “Pump Up the Jam” and Cordae and Duckwrth’s “Settle the Score.”

Earlier this year, SZA collaborated with Doja Cat for single “Kiss Me More,” a groovy, disco-inflected jam in the same vein as Doja Cat’s mega-hit “Say So.” Before that, SZA released the single “Good Days” in December 2020. Her debut album Ctrl came out in 2017.

SAINt JHN’s breakout single “Roses,” which dropped last September, was dubbed a Rolling Stone Song of the Summer.

