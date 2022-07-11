SZA Reveals Doja Cat Is Featured on Long-Awaited Song ‘Shirt’

If this is the reason why SZA fans have been waiting so long to get “Shirt,” then we forgive you, Solana. While performing at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on Sunday, SZA revealed that Doja Cat is hopping on “Shirt” — the fan-named single she’s been teasing for hella long.

“Want to know a secret? You all want to know who’s on this song? It’ll be like our secret, right?” she told the crowd. “The hint is we already have a song together. Her name starts with a ‘D’ and it rhymes with Soulja.”

SZA announces Doja Cat will be featured on her highly anticipated track “Bloodstain/Shirt.” pic.twitter.com/fFNc6Qhubo — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2022

“Shirt,” which SZA stans and TikTok dancers have been waiting for since 2020, will mark the second time SZA and Doja Cat have collaborated on a song. The two previously paired on “Kiss Me More,” which took home the Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance this year.

SZA first teased “Shirt” by sharing a snippet of it on her Instagram story in late 2020 before posting it on TikTok, where it quickly went viral with a dance challenge. (“I heard y’all named the TikTok song ‘shirt’ lol. I’m fine w that,” she tweeted in January 2021. Later that month, she wrote that she was was “finalizing” the track.)

She also teased the unreleased song in the outro of her “Good Days” music video, where she’s seen pole dancing to the song. And last summer, during her 360-degree In Bloom performance for Grey Goose, SZA performed a minute-long snippet of the track.

“Bloodstain on my shirt/New bitch on my nerves/Old n—a got curved/Going back on my word/Damn, bitch, you like thirty,” she sings in the chorus. “Stealing all of my worth/Still question my affection/Let you all in my mental/Got me lookin’ so desperate.”

Back in June, SZA spoke to People about the track and how it “wasn’t going to be included on the album” but has since become its centerpiece.