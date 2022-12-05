SZA Taps Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott for ‘S.O.S’ Album

SZA’s sophomore album S.O.S. is so close you can almost hear it. The highly anticipated follow-up to her 2017 critically acclaimed debut Ctrl is set for release on Friday, Dec. 9, she announced during her guest spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Now, with the arrival of the official cover art and release date revealed, the singer has shared the official tracklist for the record — and it’s a long one.

S.O.S. will feature 23 total tracks, including the previously released singles “Good Days,” “Shirt,” and “I Hate U.” The album sees the return of SZA’s fairly frequent collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” as well as Don Toliver on “Used” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on closing track “Forgiveless.”

The record also features an unexpected team-up between SZA and Phoebe Bridgers, a huge win for all of the fans who had to make the painful decision of choosing which set to attend when both singers were booked during the same performance slot at this year’s San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival.

“I don’t even know what this album is about and what it sounds like,” SZA told Complex earlier this year, when there was no clear deadline or arrival date for the album in sight. “Which is why I had to go to the mode of what feels good to my brain and to my energy and the songs that I think are hot, I just have to go with them.”

SZA S.O.S. Tracklist

1. “SOS”

2. “Kill Bill”

3. “Seek & Destroy”

4. “Low”

5. “Love Language”

6. “Blind”

7. “Used” featuring Don Toliver

8. “Snooze”

9. “Notice Me”

10. “Gone Girl”

11. “Smoking on my Ex Pack”

12. “Ghost in the Machine” featuring Phoebe Bridgers

13. “F2F”

14. “Nobody Gets Me”

15. “Conceited”

16. “Special”

17. “Too Late”

18. “Far”

19. “Shirt”

20. “Open Arms” featuring Travis Scott

21. “I Hate U”

22. “Good Days”

23. “Forgiveless” featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard