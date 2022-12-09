SZA Wanders Around NYC in Moody ‘Nobody Gets Me’ Visual
SZA is thinking about a past love in her song “Nobody Gets Me.” On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her album SOS, the R&B superstar dropped a new music video for Track 14.
“How am I supposed to let you go?/Only like myself when I’m with you,” SZA sings in the chorus. “Nobody gets me, you do.”
The black-and-white visual, directed by Bradley J. Calder, captures the singer as she sings the lyrics of the gorgeous ballad from several NYC rooftops and walks through some streets and alleys of the Big Apple while reminiscing about a past love.
Among the tracks featured on SZA’s album are songs like “Ghost in the Machine” with Travis Scott and Don Toliver, along with a posthumous collaboration with “Ol’ Dirty Bastard.”
“It was definitely like, ‘I doubt that this is going to be allowed to be on the album,’ but it surprisingly was,” she said of “Forgiveness.” “I talked to his estate. It really just came from a piece of documentary footage from Rodney Jerkins, and he was sweet enough to let me use that. [Ol’ Dirty Bastard] was freestyling in the back of the footage, so I took the audio.”
SZA’s new project was described by a Rolling Stone review as “even more enjoyable” than 2017’s beloved CTRL.
“The songs are looser and more confident,” read the review. “And the worthy themes—retribution, nostalgia, ego—amount to the most intimate and juicy self-revelations since the Real World confessional booth.”
