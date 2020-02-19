 SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani on Cover of March Rolling Stone - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next What's Going on Between Trump and William Barr? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani on the Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’

By

Reporter

Alison Weinflash's Most Recent Stories

View All
rs1337 cover rolling stone megan thee stallion sza normani

Photograph by Campbell Addy for Rolling Stone

SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani star on the cover of Rolling Stone’s second annual Women Shaping the Future issue, with a portrait by photographer Campbell Addy.

In addition to revealing, in-depth profiles of these three artists, the issue also contains exclusive interviews with Regina King, Stacey Abrams, Natasha Lyonne, and other prominent women in entertainment, sports, politics, and culture.

The issue is available on stands March 3rd.

rs1337 cover rolling stone megan thee stallion sza normani

SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani (from left) photographed in Los Angeles on January 28th, 2020, by Campbell Addy.
Produced by Rachael Lieberman. Set design by Ali Gallagher at Jones Mgmt. Fashion direction by Rachel Johnson. Tailoring by Kimberly Mackin. SZA: Hair by Randy Stodghill at Opus Beauty. Nails by Teana Nails. Makeup by Ernesto Casillas for The Only Agency. Styling by Dianne Garcia for The Only Agency. Pants by Karl Kani. Boots by Heliot Emil. Belt chain by Martine Ali. MEGAN THEE STALLION: Hair by Kellon Deryck. Nails by Coca Michelle. Styling by EJ King. Bodysuit by Bao Tranchi. Top and bottom by Zana Bayne. Boots by Jennifer Le. NORMANI: Hair by Yusef at Factory Downtown. Nails by Yvett Garcia. Makeup by Rokael for Rokael Beauty. Styling by Vincent Smith for Mastermind Management Group. Shoes by Stuart Weitzman. Skirt by Marina Hoermanseder. Belt and bra by Zana Bayne. Anklet by Laruicci. Necklaces by Laruicci and Adore Adorn. Bracelets by Laruicci, Alexis Bittar, and IZA by Silvia D’Avila Jewelry.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.