SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani on the Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’

SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani star on the cover of Rolling Stone’s second annual Women Shaping the Future issue, with a portrait by photographer Campbell Addy.

In addition to revealing, in-depth profiles of these three artists, the issue also contains exclusive interviews with Regina King, Stacey Abrams, Natasha Lyonne, and other prominent women in entertainment, sports, politics, and culture.

The issue is available on stands March 3rd.