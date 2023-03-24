SZA Performs With Lizzo and Phoebe Bridgers at Final ‘SOS’ Show: ‘Absolutely Nuts’

What better way for SZA to end her SOS tour than bringing two of her collaborators onstage for a performance? Fans at SZA’s final show in Los Angeles Thursday were treated to a surprise as the R&B songstress brought out Phoebe Bridgers and Lizzo to perform.

Sporting jeans and a hoodie, Bridgers, who last joined SZA onstage during SOS tour’s New York City stop, hit the stage for a rendition of “Ghost in the Machine.” In an all-white ensemble, Lizzo joined for a rendition of the duo’s “Special” remix.

SZA AND LIZZO PERFORMED THE SPECIAL REMIX FOR THE LAST SHOW IM CRYING STOP RN pic.twitter.com/Smoq95B3kg — Nicki #TeamNiall (@hersheylangue) March 24, 2023

Both nights in Los Angeles were filled with A-list celebrities in the crowd. During the first night, celebrities like Hailey and Justin Bieber, Adele, Savannah James, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Pedro Pascal, Tyga, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Doechii, and Avril Lavigne were in attendance.

“Can’t believe THEE avril was at my show,” she wrote about the “Sk8r boi” singer. And while sharing a video of Adele and the Biebers at her show, SZA wrote on Instagram, “This is actually too much. I’m so glad I had no idea ’cause I wouldn’t have come on stage.”

now i love sza down but why did she have to outsing phoebe on her one verse 😭 pic.twitter.com/JoG5n7E5DR — lia 🚀 7 DAYS (@beeefyfridgerss) March 24, 2023

As for Night Two, Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme were spotted in the crowd, along with Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. “Man what?” SZA wrote on her Instagram story. “Genuinely nuts.”

Thursday marked the end of an 18-show run, in which she included 33 songs on her setlist. Omar Apollo joined as an opening act. “The show, produced by Live Nation, was an equal tribute to SZA’s early naïveté and her more recent multi-week chart-topping stardom,” a Rolling Stone review of the show read.

Several stops were surprised with special guests on the SOS tour. Along with bringing on Bridgers in L.A. and during her first night in NYC, she was also joined by Cardi B to perform “I Do” and “Tomorrow 2.” In Atlanta, Summer Walker and Lil Baby joined to perform “No Love” and “Forever,” respectively.

The singer opened up to Rolling Stone about her excitement surrounding tour and giving "people whatever they want" on the road.

“I feel I’ve been gone for so long and people have been kind enough to watch me perform the same set for fucking five years, and that is really annoying, and I get that, and the patience and the love that they’ve shown me the whole way… I just wanna give them the craziest experience they could ever have and play whatever they want,” she said.

“It’s way different than this whole like, putting out shit on streaming and then watching people yell about it on Twitter. It’s way more human and it really makes it all worthwhile,” she added. “To me, that makes it matter, ’cause we get to connect to people and make a difference in people’s lives and move energy around. And that’s magical to me for real.'”