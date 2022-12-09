fbpixel
SZA, Lana Del Rey And All The Songs You Need To Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our revamped Songs You Need to Know playlist
Neil Krug*

This week we’ve got the long-awaited, glorious return of R&B superstar SZA, the first new track from the forthcoming Lana Del Rey album, as well as must-hear tracks from Karol G, Oxlade and A Boogie With A Hoodie. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”  (youtube)

SZA feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard,, “Forgiveness ” (youtube)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, “Turn Off The Radio” (youtube)

Polo G, “My All” (youtube)

Shy Glizzy feat 21 Savage, “Slime-U-Out” (youtube)

Balu Brigada, “OH! Not Again” (youtube)

Cuco, “Pendant” (youtube)

Babyface Ray, “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy”

Oxlade feat. Camila Cabello, “Ku Lo Sa” (youtube)

Maude Latour, “Reality Television” (youtube)

Mod Sun feat. Charlotte Sands, “Sexoxo” (youtube)

Natti Natasha, “To’ Esto Es Tuyo” (youtube)Daniel Seavey, “Runaway” (youtube)

Anuel AA , Jowell & Randy, De La Ghetto, Yailin La Más Viral, “La Máquin”(youtube)

