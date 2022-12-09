SZA, Lana Del Rey And All The Songs You Need To Know This Week

This week we’ve got the long-awaited, glorious return of R&B superstar SZA, the first new track from the forthcoming Lana Del Rey album, as well as must-hear tracks from Karol G, Oxlade and A Boogie With A Hoodie. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify.

Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” (youtube)

SZA feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard,, “Forgiveness ” (youtube)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, “Turn Off The Radio” (youtube)

Polo G, “My All” (youtube)

Shy Glizzy feat 21 Savage, “Slime-U-Out” (youtube)

Balu Brigada, “OH! Not Again” (youtube)

Cuco, “Pendant” (youtube)

Babyface Ray, “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy”

Oxlade feat. Camila Cabello, “Ku Lo Sa” (youtube)

Mod Sun feat. Charlotte Sands, “Sexoxo” (youtube)

Natti Natasha, “To’ Esto Es Tuyo” (youtube)Daniel Seavey, “Runaway” (youtube)



Anuel AA , Jowell & Randy, De La Ghetto, Yailin La Más Viral, “La Máquin”(youtube)

