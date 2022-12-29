fbpixel
SZA Teases ‘Kill Bill’ Video: ‘It’s What Y’all Deserve’

The singer-songwriter cruises on a motorcycle and brandishes a katana in her upcoming music video
SZA Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

SZA shared a sneak peek of her upcoming music video for her new track “Kill Bill” on Thursday.

The 20-second teaser starts with the R&B artist zipping up in a red leather suit — echoing Uma Thurman’s iconic yellow and black suit, which, in turn, paid homage to Bruce Lee’s iconic yellow jumpsuit in Game Of Death. SZA then sheaths a katana and hops on a motorcycle, cruising under an eerie bridge before the video’s title “Kill Bill” appears on screen.

The short video ends with SZA expertly slicing off the head of a dummy, leaving a trail of stuffing behind. SZA posted the ominous video on Twitter, writing “It’s what y’all deserve” next to a saluting emoji, SOS sign and white heart.

Her new single “Kill Bill” has become one of the top tracks from her long-awaited sophomore album, SOS, which is packed with themes of retribution, nostalgia, and ego. Similarly, “Kill Bill” is filled with both spite and tender cool. “I just killed my ex, not the best idea/Killed his girlfriend next, how’d I get here?” SZA sings on the plot-tinged track.

While her new album has been a triumphant success, the artist admitted in an interview on Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that she expected people to hate it. “I never thought in a million years that people would like it,” she said. “Everybody came down to make sure I didn’t lose my mind if the album went bad once it came out. And now we’re just hanging out, ’cause it didn’t go badly!”

