SZA Kills Her Ex, Licks His Heart in ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video

SZA released her new music video for “Kill Bill” from her long-awaited sophomore album SOS on Tuesday. The visual pulls from the Quentin Tarantino movies bearing the same name, and opens with a scene paying homage to Uma Thurman’s showdown with Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) in Budd’s trailer.

The singer-songwriter gets double crossed by her lover in the video and engages in a series of katana-wielding scenes, an eerie motorcycle bike ride in leather, and a fatal finale that concludes with her ripping her ex’s heart out and giving it a go on her palate.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, SZA’s “Kill Bill” video gives kudos to O-Ren Ishiii’s anime sequence and the iconic fight scene against the Crazy 88 at the House of Blue Leaves. The clip also teases a second sequence for SOS track “Seek and Destroy” and shows SZA hangs from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a type of Japanese bondage. Trending Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of MAGA-Duo ‘Diamond and Silk,’ Dies Andrew Callaghan, Popular Host of ‘All Gas No Brakes’ and ‘Channel 5,’ Accused of Sexual Misconduct ‘The Last of Us’: A Finer Version of ‘The Walking Dead’ and HBO’s Next Big Hit Gwen Stefani Declares ‘My God, I'm Japanese,’ But Let's Be Clear — She's Not

“Kill Bill” is the third SOS song to pair with a music video, following “Shirt” and “Nobody Gets Me.”

SZA will kick off her first-ever arena tour Feb. 21 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and wrap March 22 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.