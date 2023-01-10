fbpixel
SZA Kills Her Ex, Licks His Heart in ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video

The clip also teases a second sequence for SOS track “Seek and Destroy"
Sza performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England. Joseph Okpako/WireImage

SZA released her new music video for “Kill Bill” from her long-awaited sophomore album SOS on Tuesday. The visual pulls from the Quentin Tarantino movies bearing the same name, and opens with a scene paying homage to Uma Thurman’s showdown with Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) in Budd’s trailer.

The singer-songwriter gets double crossed by her lover in the video and engages in a series of katana-wielding scenes, an eerie motorcycle bike ride in leather, and a fatal finale that concludes with her ripping her ex’s heart out and giving it a go on her palate.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, SZA’s “Kill Bill” video gives kudos to O-Ren Ishiii’s anime sequence and the iconic fight scene against the Crazy 88 at the House of Blue Leaves. The clip also teases a second sequence for SOS track “Seek and Destroy” and shows SZA hangs from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a type of Japanese bondage.

“Kill Bill” is the third SOS song to pair with a music video, following “Shirt” and “Nobody Gets Me.

SZA will kick off her first-ever arena tour Feb. 21 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and wrap March 22 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. 

