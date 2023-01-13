SZA Strips Down and Speeds Up ‘Kill Bill’ With Four-Track Bundle Package

SZA’s fictional homicides on “Kill Bill” come with more than enough evidence to land her in jail, and now she’s sealed her fate with the release of a single bundle featuring three additional versions of the hit SOS track. The EP, titled Kill Bill, features the original album recording, as well as an instrumental cut, a vocal-only version, and another sped-up to align with the increasingly popular pace-altering TikTok trend.

“Kill Bill – Vocals” completely trips away the instrumentals to spotlight SZA’s performance and the layers of harmonies that might have gotten lost in the production shuffle. Anyone missing the bass and guitar of the eerie murder-mystery soundtrack Carter Lang & Rob Bisel crafted for the song can find it in full on “Kill Bill – Instrumental.”

“Kill Bill – Sped Up Version” pitches SZA’s vocals up high, making her sinister promise to eliminate both her ex and his new girlfriend all the more deranged. The new version cuts the song’s run time down from just over two and a half minutes, cutting away 16 seconds from the initial recording. The same day SOS was released, the popular TikTok account @SpedUpSongsNLyrics gave “Kill Bill” a speed boost. Since then, the audio has been used in over 1.1 million videos on the app, with the initial video amassing 21.7 million views and 1.9 million likes.

Then, of course, there’s the original. “Kill Bill,” in all of its murderous rage, emerged as the album’s standout single, outpacing “Shirt” and trailing closely behind “I Hate U” while completely engulfing budding single “Nobody Gets Me” in the shadow of its global success.

SZA’s violent fantasies came to life in the “Kill Bill” music video, shared earlier this week. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video pays homage to Uma Thurman, Aaliyah, O-Ren Ishiii, and Quentin Tarantino.