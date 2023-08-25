SZA Tries and Fails at Love (With Justin Bieber) in New ‘Snooze’ Video

SZA has dropped a darkly comedic and surreal video for “Snooze,” which chronicles the rise and fall of five romantic relationships between SZA and characters played by popstar Justin Bieber, actors Woody McClain and Young Mazino, star producer/songwriter Benny Blanco — and a robot in a fitted cap. Tacked to the end of the video is another for a previously unreleased track that begins with SZA in an elegant embrace with a partner in a lush field and ends with her stripped down to a thong by herself. “Snooze” is the latest hit single from December’s SOS that spent 10 weeks as the No. 1 album in the country. Last week, “Snooze” entered the Hot 100’s Top 10 for the first time after clinching the top spots on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs and R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay charts. Trending ‘Below Deck’ Accused of Covering Up Gary King’s Sexual Misconduct Debbie Harry 'Outraged' by Sentencing of Woman Who Fatally Shoved Beloved Vocal Coach MTG Photoshops Herself Into Fulton County Mugshot Carlos Santana Shared His Thoughts on Trans People, for Some Reason

In the video, SZA performs the song for Bieber in a quaint bedroom and rides on the top of his tractor before becoming aggressive with him. She teases McClain (Power II: Book of Ghost, The Harder They Fall) with a sexy dance in a gym before fighting for his attention while he plays video games. She and Young Mazino picnic on a farm and drive ATVs before breaking into an argument (Blanco seems to have it easiest — he eats fries and ketchup off her naked back). However, the man she seems to end up with is the robot, for whom she performs an elaborate lap dance. “Snooze” is directed by Bradley J. Calder, who previously directed SZA’s “PSA” and “Nobody Gets Me” clips, as well as several videos for Tinashe and Jean Dawson.

This month, SZA previously teased the video’s arrival with short clips on Instagram. Next month, she’ll begin the second leg of her North American tour in support of SOS.