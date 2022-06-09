 Hear SZA's 'Ctrl Deluxe' Album With Previously Unreleased Songs - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Dark Winds': A Pulpy Mystery That Makes Native Characters the Stars of Their Own Story
Home Music Music News

SZA Drops Previously Unreleased Songs on ‘Ctrl Deluxe’ Edition

It features seven additional tracks, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” with Travis Scott

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
SZA Drops Previously Unreleased Songs on ‘Ctrl Deluxe' EditionSZA Drops Previously Unreleased Songs on ‘Ctrl Deluxe' Edition

SZA arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

SZA is marking the fifth anniversary of Ctrl by dropping a deluxe edition of her impressive 2017 debut studio album. The set includes seven new songs.

As she indicated in a tweet about the record, the new tracks were “made in 2014-2016/17,” when she was culling her debut, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott. It also includes the songs “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.”

Ctrl earned SZA several nominations at the 2018 Grammy Awards, including Best Urban Contemporary Album. LP song’s “The Weekend” received a nod for Best R&B Performance, “Supermodel” was up for Best R&B Song, and “Love Galore” made the Best Rap/Sung Performance category.

In the five years since dropping Ctrl, the singer has collaborated on singles with Kendrick Lamar (“All The Stars”), Ty Dolla $ign and Pharrell (“Hit Different”), Doja Cat (“Kiss Me More”), and a few soundtrack songs. As for solo outings, she has released 2020’s “Good Days” and 2021’s “I Hate U,” as well as “The Anonymous Ones” from the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack.

Stream SZA’s Ctrl (Deluxe) below.

In This Article: SZA

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.