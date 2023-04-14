SZA and Doja Cat Unleash ‘Kill Bill’ Remix

Doja Cat and SZA unleashed their newest collaboration, a remix of the S.O.S. hit, “Kill Bill.”

The pair hinted at the track just hours before its drop, with Doja tweeting SZA, “sis… I did something bad.”

The new version opens with Doja delivering a relentless rap verse, followed by SZA’s chorus.

Doja was previously set to feature on SZA’s track “Shirt,” but wasn’t able to complete the project due to an emergency tonsil procedure. “She had surgery, she had to have that emergency, like, vocal cord surgery and she wasn’t ready in the time that we needed to get the song done,” SZA told HOT 97.

The duo last worked together on the collaborative track, “Kiss Me More” in 2021 — a disco-inflected jam with separate verses sung by both Doja and SZA and a rap verse by Doja. Trending MrBeast Calls Out Transphobic Backlash to Chris Tyson's Hormone Therapy ‘Obsession’ May Be Netflix’s Kinkiest Series Yet Brie Larson’s ‘The Marvels’ Already Has MCU Fanboys in Their Feelings ‘We’re Getting Killed on Abortion’: Inside Trump’s Secret Meetings With the Religious Right

Doja recently described her hit-packed album, Planet Her, as “controlled chaos,” adding, “I’m crazy about putting different genres into the same album or even into the same song.” That same wicked sensibility translates to her otherworldly takes on couture, and landed her on Rolling Stone’s 25 Most Stylish Musicians of 2023.

SZA ended her SOS tour in March and brought out Phoebe Bridgers to perform a rendition of “Ghost in the Machine” and Lizzo for the duo’s “Special” remix. The singer opened up to Rolling Stone about her excitement surrounding tour and giving “people whatever they want” on the road. “To me, that makes it matter, ’cause we get to connect to people and make a difference in people’s lives and move energy around. And that’s magical to me for real,” said the singer.