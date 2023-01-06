No, SZA Doesn’t ‘Have Beef’ With Taylor Swift

On “Kill Bill,” SZA sings about wanting to kill her ex, not Taylor Swift. Get it right, stans! SZA clarified that she and the Midnights singer aren’t fighting after stans conflated the two artists promoting their music with the two women fighting.

After thanking her fans for “copping” digital versions of some of her SOS songs, SZA told her fans to stop coming for Swifties.

“Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but I see supporters arguing and I hate that,” SZA tweeted. “I don’t have beef w ANYONE especially not Taylor lmao.”

Complimenting Swift’s LP Midnights, SZA wrote, “I genuinely loved her album and the writing! Everyone’s jus tryna do their BEST as we all should. LOVE TO EVERYONE.”

SZA’s clarification came after an unfounded back-and-forth between SZA Camp and Swifties as both artists released digital versions of some of their respective album’s songs to boost sales and reach the coveted No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200. (SOS currently sits at No. 1.)

To beat out SOS, Swift shared four different “Midnights digital albums” that featured “behind the song” bonus material. Meanwhile, SZA dropped digital albums with different cover art, and additional solo versions of songs “PSA” and “Open Arms.”

“I think this album was partially inspired by love lost, but mostly inspired by my departure from attempting to be a nice girl,” she said. “I’ve tried to be a nice girl for so long and it’s just not who I am, inherently.”

She added, “I think coming to terms with that and really expanding upon that and exploring that is kind of like this new chapter in my life.”