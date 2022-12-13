SZA Sets ‘SOS’ Arena Tour for 2023
SZA will hit the road next year in support of her celebrated new album, SOS.
The R&B star’s first-ever arena tour will kick off Feb. 21 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and wrap March 22 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Omar Apollo will provide support throughout the 17-date North American trek.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16, at 12 p.m. local time. Full details are available on SZA’s website.
SZA released SOS last Friday, Dec. 9, five years after the arrival of her celebrated 2017 debut, Ctrl. The 23-track album featured an array of collaborators, including Travis Scott, Don Tolliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, as well as a cameo from Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost In the Machine.”
One of the album’s many collaborators was comedian-turned-producer Jay Versace, who helmed the SOS title track and “Smoking on My Ex Pack.” Both songs find SZA rapping with a harder edge, and during Versace’s recent interview with Rolling Stone, the artist poked her head in primarily to get Versace’s Starbucks order, but also to praise the producer, “He’s the coldest. I really, literally, I’ve never wanted to rap or make anything aggressive before Jay came into my life.”
Trending
GOP Congressman Wanted Trump to Invoke ‘Marshall Law’ to Stay in Office: Leaked Texts
Dave Chappelle Fans Reveal Why Elon Musk Was Booed: ‘The Chase Center Turned Into the Apollo’
Jan. 6 Staffers Prepare for All-Out Republican Assault
Elon Musk Booed Mercilessly During Appearance With Dave Chappelle
Of getting SZA to “talk her shit,” as he put it, on those songs, Versace said, “I believe that spiritually our ancestors, the people around us, they can use us spiritually for whatever we’re trying to convey. I feel like that’s something that she wanted to do. I feel, even though I was telling her to talk her shit, I feel like that was something that she wanted to do too. I feel like she never really got the chance to really do that.”
SZA 2023 Tour Dates
February 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
February 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
February 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
February 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
February 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
February 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*
March 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
March 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
March 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
March 16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
March 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
March 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
More News
-
Jonas Brothers Will Take Las Vegas for Another Spin With 2023 Residency
- Boys Are Back in Town
- By
-
-
-
-
Kygo, OneRepublic Set for Pegasus World Cup Performance in Miami
- DOWN THE STRETCH THEY COME
- By