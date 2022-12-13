SZA Sets ‘SOS’ Arena Tour for 2023

SZA will hit the road next year in support of her celebrated new album, SOS.

The R&B star’s first-ever arena tour will kick off Feb. 21 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and wrap March 22 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Omar Apollo will provide support throughout the 17-date North American trek.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 16, at 12 p.m. local time. Full details are available on SZA’s website.

SZA released SOS last Friday, Dec. 9, five years after the arrival of her celebrated 2017 debut, Ctrl. The 23-track album featured an array of collaborators, including Travis Scott, Don Tolliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, as well as a cameo from Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost In the Machine.”

One of the album’s many collaborators was comedian-turned-producer Jay Versace, who helmed the SOS title track and “Smoking on My Ex Pack.” Both songs find SZA rapping with a harder edge, and during Versace’s recent interview with Rolling Stone, the artist poked her head in primarily to get Versace’s Starbucks order, but also to praise the producer, “He’s the coldest. I really, literally, I’ve never wanted to rap or make anything aggressive before Jay came into my life.”

Of getting SZA to “talk her shit,” as he put it, on those songs, Versace said, “I believe that spiritually our ancestors, the people around us, they can use us spiritually for whatever we’re trying to convey. I feel like that’s something that she wanted to do. I feel, even though I was telling her to talk her shit, I feel like that was something that she wanted to do too. I feel like she never really got the chance to really do that.”

SZA 2023 Tour Dates

February 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

February 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

February 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

February 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

February 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

February 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

March 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

March 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

March 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

March 16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

March 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum