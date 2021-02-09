David Johansen, Debbie Harry, Thurston Moore Join Sylvain Sylvain Tribute Show

The New York Dolls’ David Johansen and Earl Slick will lead a virtual tribute concert to their late bandmate, Sylvain Sylvain, February 14th at 7 p.m. ET.

The show will feature a mix of stories, performances, and videos from an array of Sylvain’s peers and admirers. Along with Johansen and Slick, the lineup boasts Debbie Harry, Thurston Moore, Henry Rollins, Clem Burke, Lenny Kaye, Bob Gruen, Michael Des Barres, Mara Hennessey, Ivan Julian, Chuck Prophet, Glen Matlock, the Blue Oyster Cult’s Joe, and Albert Houchard and the Lemon Twigs. A complete lineup is available on the poster below.

The Sylvain tribute is being presented by Rolling Live Studios and the New York City venue Bowery Electric. Tickets for the show are on sale now for $15.

Sylvain died last month, January 13th, at the age of 69, following a battle with cancer. Speaking with Rolling Stone, Johansen recalled Sylvain’s influence on the New York Dolls’ mindset and sound during their early days: “He was such a passionate performer. He was very positive all the time. He was very important for that band and their success. You know what I mean by ‘success.’ Not so much the charts and all that bullshit. It was what we were creating. He was integral to that… If it hadn’t been for him, the band would have sounded crappy. He knew what he was doing and he could play the guitar.”