 Syd Releases First New Solo Music Since 2017, 'Missing Out': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Carrie Underwood Previews New Hymns Album With 'Softly and Tenderly'
Home Music Music News

Syd Lets an Old Flame Flicker on New Song ‘Missing Out’

Track marks musician’s first solo music since 2017

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Syd has returned with her first solo single since 2017, “Missing Out.”

Described in a press release as an “anti-Valentine’s Day ode,” the track finds Syd lacing a gorgeous, aching melody over a sparse arrangement of bruised synths, clattering drums, and the occasional chime of a glockenspiel. “Hope you finding what you need or what you seek ’cause now I’m free,” Syd sings, “And maybe in another life, you’d be mine, mine, mine/But you’re missing out/You’re missing out.”

Syd’s last solo music came in 2017, when she released her debut album, Fin, then followed it up with an EP, Always Never Home. In the years since she’s collaborated with an array of artists from Dirty Projectors to Mac Miller to Lil Uzi Vert and Zayn. In 2018, her band the Internet released their widely acclaimed album, Hive Mind.

Per a release, Syd has several things on her plate at the moment, including a film, an apparel/fashion project, and a partnership with a sparkling wine brand from Napa Valley, California. She’s also reportedly been collecting and fixing up old trucks while in quarantine.

In This Article: Syd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.