Syd Lets an Old Flame Flicker on New Song ‘Missing Out’

Syd has returned with her first solo single since 2017, “Missing Out.”

Described in a press release as an “anti-Valentine’s Day ode,” the track finds Syd lacing a gorgeous, aching melody over a sparse arrangement of bruised synths, clattering drums, and the occasional chime of a glockenspiel. “Hope you finding what you need or what you seek ’cause now I’m free,” Syd sings, “And maybe in another life, you’d be mine, mine, mine/But you’re missing out/You’re missing out.”

Syd’s last solo music came in 2017, when she released her debut album, Fin, then followed it up with an EP, Always Never Home. In the years since she’s collaborated with an array of artists from Dirty Projectors to Mac Miller to Lil Uzi Vert and Zayn. In 2018, her band the Internet released their widely acclaimed album, Hive Mind.

Per a release, Syd has several things on her plate at the moment, including a film, an apparel/fashion project, and a partnership with a sparkling wine brand from Napa Valley, California. She’s also reportedly been collecting and fixing up old trucks while in quarantine.