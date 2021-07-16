 Watch Syd's Sultry New 'Fast Car' Video - Rolling Stone
Watch Syd’s Sultry New ‘Fast Car’ Video

“I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls. I want them to see themselves in this and in me,” musician-producer says

Syd has dropped a video for new song “Fast Car.” It’s her second solo single since 2017 following the release of “Missing Out” in February.

In the Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein-directed clip, Syd and her paramour take a ride in a Bronco to go hiking. Things get steamy, not only from the temperature outside, but from the palpable chemistry between the two women. They’re humorously interrupted by a friend, but it doesn’t derail the couple’s passion.

“Take me there, I want to ride,” she sings on the sultry, groove-laden jam, which features a searing guitar solo. “Now I can see inside/Do with me what you like/So take me there, I want to ride… Take me there in your fast car.”

“I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls,” the musician-producer said in a statement. “I want them to see themselves in this and in me.”

Beyond her recent music drops, she has been working on several projects, including a film, a fashion project in Japan, and a Napa Valley sparkling wine release, according to a statement. Syd released her solo debut album, Fin in 2017, which was followed up by the EP, Always Never Home. In the years since she’s collaborated with a bevy of artists, including Zayn, Lil Uzi Vert, Kehlani, Disclosure and Kehlani. In 2018, her band the Internet released their widely acclaimed album, Hive Mind.

