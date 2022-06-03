 In The Green Room With Syd - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Linda Lindas, Members of Bikini Kill Get a Backyard Mosh Pit Going in 'Lost in Thought' Video
Home Music Music News

Syd Details Her Journey Through Heartbreak With ‘Rolling Stone’

In the latest installment of The Green Room, Syd talks all about love ahead of her set at Brooklyn Steel in New York.

By

Delisa Shannon's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the latest installment of The Green Room, Syd talks all about love ahead of her set at Brooklyn Steel in New York. Her latest release, ‘Broken Hearts Club’ details the story of her own personal heartbreak – one she describes as the realest heartbreak she’s ever experienced. With features from Lucky Daye, Smino and Kehlani, the album documents the phases of lust, love and grief.

The LA Artist is known for R&B hits like “Body” and The Internet group cuts, “Hold On” and “Girl.” Syd reflected on the cumulation of influences that comprise her sound.

“Saturday cleaning music was Erykah Badu, India.Arie, Musiq Soulchild, Jill Scott and then a bunch of reggae,” she fondly remembers her mother playing throughout the house. “But for me, I started off really falling in love with pop music. I’ve recently started to realize how big of an influence that’s been on me and I really like that. I’m proud of that.”

When asked about her perfect day, she smiles warmly as she recalls her mother’s french toast, sunlight, grass, and not leaving her house.

“My perfect day would be spent at home with my loved ones and probably working. I love what I do.”

In This Article: Concert, in the green room, Syd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.