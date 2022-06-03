Syd Details Her Journey Through Heartbreak With ‘Rolling Stone’

In the latest installment of The Green Room, Syd talks all about love ahead of her set at Brooklyn Steel in New York. Her latest release, ‘Broken Hearts Club’ details the story of her own personal heartbreak – one she describes as the realest heartbreak she’s ever experienced. With features from Lucky Daye, Smino and Kehlani, the album documents the phases of lust, love and grief.

The LA Artist is known for R&B hits like “Body” and The Internet group cuts, “Hold On” and “Girl.” Syd reflected on the cumulation of influences that comprise her sound.

“Saturday cleaning music was Erykah Badu, India.Arie, Musiq Soulchild, Jill Scott and then a bunch of reggae,” she fondly remembers her mother playing throughout the house. “But for me, I started off really falling in love with pop music. I’ve recently started to realize how big of an influence that’s been on me and I really like that. I’m proud of that.”

When asked about her perfect day, she smiles warmly as she recalls her mother’s french toast, sunlight, grass, and not leaving her house.

“My perfect day would be spent at home with my loved ones and probably working. I love what I do.”