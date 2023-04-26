Syd Barrett Documentary ‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Shares First Trailer

The previously announced Syd Barrett documentary Have You Got It Yet?, about the Pink Floyd founder-turned-recluse-turned-mythic cult icon, has shared its first trailer ahead of its U.S. release this summer.

Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd features new interviews with the band’s surviving members — Roger Waters (Barrett’s classmate and Pink Floyd’s co-founder), Nick Mason, and David Gilmour — to provide insight into The Piper at the Gates of Dawn mastermind’s meteoric rise, acid-fueled breakdown and eventual exile from the band.

“There are some people who must have a weakness of some sort, like a switch waiting to be turned, and that switch will go, and they’ll never quite come back,” Gilmour says in a voiceover in the trailer.

The documentary — named after an unreleased song Barrett brought to his final practice with Pink Floyd — also includes interviews with legions of the artists inspired by Barrett’s brief tenure with the band — The Who’s Pete Townshend, Blur’s Graham Coxon, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and more — plus former Pink Floyd managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King, playwright Tom Stoppard and Barrett’s sister Rosemary Breen.

The film was directed by Roddy Bogawa and the late album cover designer Storm Thorgerson, who created iconic Pink Floyd covers like The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Where Here. Thorgerson died in 2006.

“Would anyone care about the story of Syd Barrett if Pink Floyd hadn’t become one of the biggest bands of all time? Would Pink Floyd have existed without Syd?” Bogawa said in a statement.

“I miss Storm probably in the same way as many of those in our film miss Syd, a friend who they dearly loved and shared fond memories and adventures — Syd just happened to become one of the most famous cult icons in music.” Trending Fox Has a Secret ‘Oppo File’ to Keep Tucker Carlson in Check, Sources Say Morgan Wallen's Label Responds to 'False' Claims by Security Guard Ed Sheeran Takes the Stand in Marvin Gaye Copyright Trial Madison Beer's Nudes Leaked at 15. A Decade Later, They Still Haunt Her

Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios, which is producing the documentary, secured the rights to roughly 50 Pink Floyd and Barrett solo songs for the film and never-before-seen archival footage and photographs.

Have You Got It Yet? will premiere Thursday, April 27, at Everyman King’s Cross in London, with a wider U.K. release scheduled for May 15. Abramorama has picked up distribution rights for the documentary in the U.S. and Canada, with a late June release planned. Check out the film’s website for more release information.