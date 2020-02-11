SXSW 2020: Trent Reznor, Janelle Monáe, Carrie Brownstein Tapped for Keynote Lineup

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, Janelle Monáe and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney will appear at South by Southwest 2020, delivering keynote speeches and joining in conversation.

The 34th annual conference will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 13th through the 22nd.

Ahead of their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on May 2nd, Reznor will be joined by Nine Inch Nails member Atticus Ross in conversation with Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof — discussing their collaboration on the series’ soundtrack. St. Vincent, who recently produced Sleater-Kinney’s The Center Won’t Hold, will sit down with Brownstein to talk about their collaboration on the upcoming documentary The Nowhere Inn. Monáe, who opened the Oscars on Sunday, will give a keynote speech.

Michael Moore will interview Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters on his upcoming North American tour, while Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack will appear in conversation with comedian Jim Norton. Director Judd Apatow will interview host Stephen Colbert, and Kenya Barris will break down his new Netflix series #Blackexellence with star Rashida Jones.

Spike Jonez will also appear to discuss his upcoming Beastie Boys documentary, and Kim Kardashian West will talk criminal justice and the new Oxygen documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. Other featured speakers include Desus and Mero, Margo Price, Kim Gordon, Diplo, Gayle King and Jason Segel, among others.

“Today’s announcement is one of the most significant we’ve made in the 34 year history of SXSW,” Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest said in a statement. “The Keynote and Featured Speakers added to the lineup are can’t-miss luminaries who are headed here to share the theories, strategies, and motivation behind their success.”

Dates and times for all speakers are available on SXSW’s website.